Odisha Police to recruit ASI (communication); 144 vacancies to be filled

Odisha Police will recruit 144 assistant sub-inspectors (ASI) of police in communication, as per a notification available on the official website of Odisha Police, odishapolice.gov.in. The application process for this recruitment drive will begin on December 13. The last date for submission of application forms is January 2, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Odisha Police is looking for eligible candidates who have passed B.Sc. or B.Tech in Computer Science /Information Technology/ Information Science and Technology / Electronics & Telecommunications / Information Technology and Management / Physics / Mathematics /Statistics / Electronics or allied subject or Bachelor in Computer Application (BCA) from any recognized University or Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Computer Science / Information Technology / Electronics and Communication / Electrical / Electronics / Instrumentation or allied subjects from a recognized university for appointment as ASI of Police (Communication) on initial appointment basis,” reads the job notice.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of computer based test which is scheduled to be held in the month of February at various centres, the official job notification released by Odisha Police reads.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}