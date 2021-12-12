Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Odisha Police to recruit ASI (communication); 144 vacancies to be filled
employment news

Odisha Police to recruit ASI (communication); 144 vacancies to be filled

The application process for this recruitment drive will begin on December 13. The last date for submission of application forms is January 2, 2022.
Odisha Police to recruit ASI (communication); 144 vacancies to be filled(HT File)
Published on Dec 12, 2021 12:43 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Odisha Police will recruit 144 assistant sub-inspectors (ASI) of police in communication, as per a notification available on the official website of Odisha Police, odishapolice.gov.in. The application process for this recruitment drive will begin on December 13. The last date for submission of application forms is January 2, 2022. 

“Odisha Police is looking for eligible candidates who have passed B.Sc. or B.Tech in Computer Science /Information Technology/ Information Science and Technology / Electronics & Telecommunications / Information Technology and Management / Physics / Mathematics /Statistics / Electronics or allied subject or Bachelor in Computer Application (BCA) from any recognized University or Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Computer Science / Information Technology / Electronics and Communication / Electrical / Electronics / Instrumentation or allied subjects from a recognized university for appointment as ASI of Police (Communication) on initial appointment basis,” reads the job notice.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of computer based test which is scheduled to be held in the month of February at various centres, the official job notification released by Odisha Police reads.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
odisha odisha police recruitment drive
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP