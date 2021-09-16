Oil India invites applications to recruit 35 Grade C, Grade B, Grade A officers

Oil India Limited, a Navratna Public Sector Undertaking invites applications to fill up 35 officer posts in Grade C, Grade B and Grade A for postings in Assam. The application forms are available on the official website of the PSU and the deadline for the submission of the application forms is October 10.

Apply online

Oil India Limited recruitment 2021: Vacancies

Superintending Engineer (Drilling): 1 post

Superintending Medical Officer (Radiology): 1 post

Superintending Engineer (Environment): 3 posts

Superintending Medical Officer (Orthopaedic Surgeon): 1 post

Senior Medical Officer: 4 posts

Senior Security Officer: 1 post

Senior Officer (Electrical): 6 posts

Senior Officer (Electronics & Communication): 2 posts

Senior Officer (Land/Legal): 2 posts

Senior Officer (Mechanical): 10 posts

Senior Officer (Geophysics): 1 post

Senior Officer (Instrumentation): 2 posts

Confidential Secretary: 1 post

Selection to these posts will be through a computer-based test, group discussion or group task and personal interview. While the minimum qualifying marks in the computer-based test is 50% for general, OBC and EWS category and 40% for the rest, there is no qualifying marks for other tests.