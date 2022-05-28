ONGC Non-Executive recruitment: Last date to apply for 922 vacancies

The application process to fill over 900 vacancies of Non-Executive posts in Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) will conclude today. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website of ONGC at www.ongcindia.com.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 922 vacancies of various Non-Executive posts.

ONGC Non-Executive recruitment application fee: The application fee is ₹300 for the General/OBC/ EWS candidates. SC/ST/PWBD/ Ex-serviceman are exempted from the payment of application fee.

ONGC Non-Executive recruitment selection process: The computer-based test (CBT) would be used to select candidates, followed by the PST/PET/skill test/typing test (where ever applicable).

Here's the direct link to apply

ONGC recruitment 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of ONGC at www.ongcindia.com

On the homepage click on the career tab

Next, click on the link that reads "Recruitment of Non-Executives across all work-centers in ONGC vide Advertisement No. 2/2022 (R&P)'

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and upload all the required documents

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

