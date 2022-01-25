OPSC Group B Recruitment 2022: Apply for 123 Asst. Agriculture Officer posts

Odisha Public Service Commission has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Agriculture Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of OPSC on opsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 123 posts of Group B officers in the organization.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The registration process will begin on January 28 and the last date to apply for the posts is till February 28, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

A candidate must possess a Bachelor of Science Degree n Agriculture/ Horticulture from any of the recognized Universities or Institutions. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years of age to 38 years of age as on January 1, 2021.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written test and interview. The written test will comprise of two papers of objective types and each paper will be for 2 hours duration carrying 100 marks each. Interview shall consist of 25 marks.

Examination Fees

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates who want to apply for the post will have to pay ₹500/- as examination fees. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe of Odisha only and PwD category candidates are exempted from payment of this fee. The fees should be paid online through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking.

Detailed Notification Here