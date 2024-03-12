OPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 385 Assistant Professors posts till April 16

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has begun the online application process to recruit Assistant Professors (Stage 1) in different disciplines in Group A of the Odisha Education Service Branch today, March 12. The deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is April 16. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.opsc.gov.in. OPSC begins online application process for 385 Assistant Professors in Odisha Education Service Branch

OPSC Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 385 Assistant Professors posts (Stage-I) in different disciplines in Group - A of Odisha Education Service (College Branch).

OPSC Recruitment 2024 age limit: Candidates' minimum age should be 21 years old, and their maximum age should be 45 years old.

OPSC Recruitment 2024 applictaion fee: Candidates are exempted from paying the applictaion fee.

OPSC Recruitment 2024: How to apply

Visit the official website at opsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on ‘Apply Online’

Next, click on the Asst Professor 2024 application link

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required details

Take a printout for future reference