OSEPA Odisha Junior Teacher Recruitment 2023: Registration begins today on osepa.odisha.gov.in

Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) will begin the online registration process for Junior Teacher recruitment 2023 today. Candidates who want to apply for these posts can apply from September 12 to October 10 on osepa.odisha.gov.in.

OSEPA Odisha Junior Teacher Recruitment 2023: Apply from today (osepa.odisha.gov.in)

This recruitment drive is for 20,000 Junior Teacher (Schematic) vacancies in Primary and Upper Primary schools of Odisha.

Notification, examination syllabus, list of documents required, district-wise vacancies and other relevant information are hosted on the Junior Teacher recruitment portal on the OSEPA portal. Click here to access it.

Candidates have to apply online only. Applications will not be accepted in any other mode.

Candidates will be shortlisted on merit basis and the list will be prepared on the basis of marks secured in a computer-based examination.

Steps to apply for Odisha Jr Teacher recruitment 2023

Go to the website, osepa.odisha.gov.in.

On the home page, open the link Junior Teacher recruitment 2023.

Read instructions and proceed to fill the application form.

Register and login to fill the application form.

Enter the asked information and submit the form after uploading required documents.

Save a copy of the final page for future uses.