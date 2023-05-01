OSSSC recruitment 2023: Application process begins for 2753 Multipurpose Health Worker posts

Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of District Cadre Group-C posts of Multipurpose Health Worker (Female) 2023. The application process commenced today, April 1 and the deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is May 30. Interested candidates can apply online at www.osssc.gov.in.

OSSSC recruitment 2023: Application process begins for 2753 Group C posts

OSSSC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2753 vacancies of Group-C posts of Multipurpose Health Worker (Female).

OSSSC recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 21 to 38 years as on January 1, 2023.

OSSSC recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website www.osssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Apply Online”

Click on New User and register yourself

Log in to the portal and fill up the application form

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification here.

