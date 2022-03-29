Patna High Court recruitment : Last date to apply for 129 Stenographer vacancies

The application process to fill 129 vacancies of Stenographer in High Court of Judicature at Patna will end today on March 29. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at patnahighcourt.gov.in.

The deadline to submit an online fee payment is March 31, 2022. The online examination date will be announced at a later.

Patna High Court recruitment vacancy details: Out of 129 vacancies 44 vacancies are reserved for women candidates.

Patna High Court recruitment age limit: Candidates age should not exceed more than 37 years.

Patna High Court recruitment educational qualification: Candidates should have passed passed class 12th from a recognised Board/University. Candidates should possess certificate of English Shorthand and English Typing from a recognised institution. Diploma/certificate of at least six month’s course in Computer Application from a recognised institution. Minimum speed of 80 words per minute in English shorthand and minimum speed of 40 words per minute in English Typing.

Patna High Court recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at patnahighcourt.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Recruitments” tab

Click on the “Stenographer Recruitment Examination - 2022 ”

Next, click on the "Apply Online" link

Register and login to apply

Pay the application fee

keep the copy of the same for future reference.

