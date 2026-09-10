Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has invited applications for Nursing Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the Group B posts through the official website of PGIMER at pgimer.edu.in.

PGIMER Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026: Apply for 243 Group B posts at pgimer.edu.in, details here

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The registration process will begin on September 10 and will end on October 3, 2026. This recruitment drive will fill up 243 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility criteria, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

The age limit to apply for the exam is between 18 to 35 years.

The educational qualification includes B.Sc in Nursing or Post Basic B.Sc Nursing or Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery from a recognised Board of Council.

Selection Process

Candidates who have successfully submitted their online application will be allowed to appear in the online computer-based test (CBT). The online exam will comprise 100 MCQs for 100 marks. The exam duration is 100 minutes.

The minimum qualifying/eligibility criteria for CBT will be 40% marks for the General/EWS category and 35% marks for the SC/ST/OBC categories.

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{{^usCountry}} There will be negative marking to the extent of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer to the objective-type questions in the CBT. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There will be negative marking to the extent of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer to the objective-type questions in the CBT. {{/usCountry}}

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On the basis of the Computer-Based Examination, candidates who qualify the exam as per the above prescribed minimum qualifying criteria will be shortlisted category-wise for further recruitment process, i.e. scrutiny of their applications and documents verification.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹1500/- for candidates belonging to General/OBC/EWS category and ₹800/- for SC/ST category candidates. PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of fee.

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How to Apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given here:

Visit the official website of PGIMER at pgimer.edu.in. Click on recruitment link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Nursing officer exam link. Again a new page will open. Now click on apply online link and register yourself. Once registration is done, fill the application form. Make the payment of application fee. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of PGIMER.

Detailed Notification Here