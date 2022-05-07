PGIMER to recruit Assistant Professor posts, interview on May 11

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, PGIMER has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Professor posts. Eligible candidates can appear for walk in interview on May 11, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 10 posts in the organisation.

All the above posts are purely on contract basis initially for one year or till alternate arrangements whichever is earlier. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Anaesthesia: 1 Post

ENT: 1 Post

General Surgery: 1 Post

Internal Medicine: 1 Post

Medical Microbiology: 1 Post

Obst. & Gynae.: 1 Post

Ophthalmology: 1 Post

Orthopaedics: 1 Post

Paediatrics: 1 Post

Radio-diagnosis: 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the <strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong>.

Interview Venue

The candidate having prescribed qualification/experience should appear for interview on May 11, 2022 at 02:00 PM in the Committee Room, Kairon Administrative Block, PGIMER, Sector 12, Chandigarh. The candidates should also bring their original documents/testimonials on the date of interview. All the original certificates/documents will be verified at the time of interview. For more related details candidates can check the official site of PGIMER.

