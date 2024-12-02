PM Internship Scheme 2024 launch delayed as pilot scheme insights need to be reviewed: Report

The PM Internship Scheme 2024 launch has been deferred as learnings from the pilot scheme had still to be reviewed. This was revealed in a recent report by the Business Today which said that a new date for the launch would be announced soon. The ambitious PM Internship Scheme, that spans 12 month, will provide one crore candidates internship opportunities in the top 500 companies in five years.

The BT report quoted a source familiar with the development who informed that a a new date will be announced shortly, and that the scheme will be launched in the coming weeks.

As per the report, a total of 1.27 lakh internship opportunities were posted by companies for the scheme. Against these, approximately 6.21 lakh applications have been received.

The list of the top 500 companies is based on their average Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) expenditure in the last three years and participation is voluntary, stated the report.

For the financial year 2024-25, the centre has targeted to provide 1.25 lakh internship opportunities in the top companies.

In the total 12 months, half of the internship period must be spent in the actual working experience/ job environment, and not in classroom.

This internship scheme will help the youth gain 12 months of exposure to real-life business environments across varied professions and employment opportunities.

As per the report, a total of ₹2,000 crore was allocated in the Budget for FY 2024-25 out of which ₹6.04 crore had been spent till November 20. A one time allowance of ₹6,000 as well as a monthly stipend ₹4,500 will be paid by the the government to each candidate. Another ₹500 will be paid by the company per month to the candidate.

Recently, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, MCA had extended the registration date for PM Internship Scheme 2024. Candidates were given the opportunity to apply for the internship scheme till November 15.

To be eligible to apply, candidates were required to have passed High school Higher Secondary School, possess a certificate from an ITI, hold a diploma from a Polytechnic Institute, or be graduates with degrees such as BA, B.Sc, B.Com, BCA, BBA, B.Pharma, etc.

Additionally, candidates between 21 and 24 years of age were eligible to apply. They should not be employed full-time, and should not be engaged in full-time education.

Candidates enrolled in online/ distance learning programmes were also eligible to apply.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website pminternship.mca.gov.in for more details.