Odisha Police Constable admit card 2024 released at odishapolice.gov.in, direct link to download here

The State Selection Board (SSB), Odisha has released the Odisha Police Constable Admit Card 2024 for the Constable/Sepoy recruitment examination for different battalions on Monday, December 2, 2024. Candidates who are appearing in the recruitment examination can download it from odishapolice.gov.in. Odisha Police Constable admit card 2024 live updates Odisha Police Constable admit card 2024 has been released at odishapolice.gov.in, Candidates can download via the direct link given here.

Notably, the SSB, through the recruitment examination, aims to fill 2,030 Sepoy/Constable vacancies in Odisha Police. Initially, the SSB Odisha had announced 1,360 vacancies and later added another 720.

The SSB Odisha had also extended the application deadline twice. Originally, the last date was October 13 which was first extended up to October 30 in view of the puja vacation. Following the Odisha High Court’s direction, the last date was again extended to November 15.

Whereas the application form correction window was available from November 17 to 20.

The examination will have four stages in the selection process for Constable/Sepoy vacancies. These include a Computer–Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE), Measurement of Physical Standards and Physical Efficiency Test, Driving test, and a Medical examination.

The computer-based examination will be conducted for two hours wherein candidates will have to attempt 100 objective-type, multiple-choice questions, each worth one mark.

Candidates must also note that there will be negative marking in this exam. For every wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted.

Odisha Police Constable Admit Card 2024: Steps to download

Candidates can download the hall tickets by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website odishapolice.gov.in. Go to the recruitment page Open the Constable admit card link Enter your login credentials Submit and download the admit card

For more related details, candidates are advised to check the board's official website.