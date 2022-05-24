PPSC Naib Tehsildar answer key, question papers out, how to raise objections

Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released answer key of PPSC Naib Tehsildar examination for recruitment to the Department of Revenue and Rehabilitation of the state government.

Candidates can download the PPSC Naib Tehsildar answer key and question papers from ppsc.gov.in.

Direct link&nbsp;

Candidates can raise objections to the preliminary answer key, if any, till May 27 by logging in to the PPSC website.

“Candidates are being given four days to deliberate, before putting up objections. The objections will be referred to a body of experts. The issue may need to be referred to the paper setter also for review. A decision is taken by the Commission based on all the opinions. The Commission may change the answer or allow more than one answer if recommended by the experts or withdraw the question altogether, based on the rationale given by the experts and Commission's decision thereon," reads the official notification.

“Candidates are advised to deliberate over the issue in detail in four days and attach material containing sufficient reason in support of their objections,” it further says.

In case, a question is withdrawn, all candidates will be given 2.5 marks irrespective of the fact whether the question has been attempted or not by the candidate, according to the commission.