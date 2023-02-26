PSPCL recruitment 2023: Apply for 1500 Apprentice Posts at pspcl.in from Feb 27

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited has notified 1500 Apprentice vacancies. The application process will commence on February 27 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is March 27. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at pspcl.in or reg.pspclexam.in.

PSPCL recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1500 Apprentice Posts in the lineman trade.

PSPCL recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification: Candidate must have done ITI in WIREMAN or ELECTRICIAN Trade (Certificate should be duly issued by NCVT/SCVT).

PSPCL recruitment 2023 age limit: The minimum age of the candidate should be 18 years.

PSPCL recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹420 for general candidates. For the SC category and Persons with Disabilities, the application fee is ₹280. The application fee is ₹420 for the BC category.

