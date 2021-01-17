PSSSB Recruitment 2021: 547 vacancies for junior draftsman on offer

The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Junior Draftsman from ITI in Civil, Mechanical, and Architecture on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at sssb.punjab.gov.in on or before February 11, 2021. However, the last date for the submission of the registration fee is February 15, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 547 vacancies, out of which 529 vacancies are for Civil, 13 for Mechanical, and 5 for Architecture.

Educational Qualification:

Civil: Candidates should have passed class 10th and 2 years Certificate of Draftsman in Civil from Industrial Training Institute (ITI).

Mechanical: Candidates should be 10th class passed and 2 years Certificate of Draftsman in Mechanical from Industrial Training Institute (ITI).

Architecture: Candidates should possess a three years Diploma in Architectural Assistantship awarded by the state board of Technical Education or from a recognized university or institution.

