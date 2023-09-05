PSSSB recruitment 2023: Apply for 127 Junior Engineer (Civil) from September 6

The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) will begin the application process for 127 Junior Engineer (Civil) posts from tomorrow, September 6. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in till September 26. The last date for the submission of the applictaion fee is September 28.

PSSSB Recruitment 2023: Apply for 127 Jr. Engineer (Civil) Posts from Sept 6

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PSSSB recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 127 vacancies of Junior Engineer (Civil) posts.

PSSSB recruitment 2023 educational qualification: The candidates should posses minimum three year Diploma of Junior Engineer in Civil Engineering from State Technical Education Board or from a recognized University or Institute or candidates should posses Higher Qualification in the same discipline i.e. Degree in Civil from a recognized University or Institute.

PSSSB recruitment 2023 applictaion fee: The applictaion fee is ₹1000 for General category. For SC/BC/Economically Weaker Section (EWS) the application fee is ₹250. The application fee is ₹200 foe Ex-servicemen self and dependent. Handicapped candidates have to pay ₹500.

PSSSBrecruitment 2023: Know how to apply

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘Applications’ tab

Fill out the application form

Upload required documents

Pay the fee and submit

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification here