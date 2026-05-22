Punjab and Sind Bank has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Candidates who want to apply for Apprentice posts can find the direct link through the official website of Punjab and Sind Bank at punjabandsind.bank.in.

Punjab and Sind Bank Recruitment 2026: Apply for 635 Apprentice posts at punjabandsind.bank.in, direct link here(Sameer Sehgal/ Hindustan Times)

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This recruitment drive will fill up 635 posts in the organisation. The registration process will close on June 6, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have regular graduation in any discipline from a recognised University/ Institute or any equivalent qualifications recognised as such by the Central government. The age limit should be between 20 to 28 years as on May 1, 2026.

Educational qualifications mentioned should be from a recognized University/ Institute/ Board recognized by Govt. of India/ approved by Govt. Regulatory Bodies.

Selection Process

The final selection will be subject to verification of eligibility for the post and information furnished in the online application and Merit as per HSC/10+2 marks. Candidates have to furnish their selected state and district in application itself. Merit List will be drawn State-wise, District wise and Category wise.

Application Fee

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{{^usCountry}} The application fee is ₹200/- + applicable taxes + payment gateway charges for General, EWS and OBC category and ₹100/- + applicable taxes + payment gateway charges for SC/ST/PWD category. Candidates have the option of making the payment of requisite fees/ intimation charges through the ONLINE mode only. Cash, Cheques, Money Orders, Postal Stamps etc. will not be accepted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The application fee is ₹200/- + applicable taxes + payment gateway charges for General, EWS and OBC category and ₹100/- + applicable taxes + payment gateway charges for SC/ST/PWD category. Candidates have the option of making the payment of requisite fees/ intimation charges through the ONLINE mode only. Cash, Cheques, Money Orders, Postal Stamps etc. will not be accepted. {{/usCountry}}

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