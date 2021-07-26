Punjab Police SI Recruitment: Last date to apply for 560 vacancies is July 27

The online application process to fill 560 vacancies of Sub Inspector in the Punjab Police will end on July 27. Candidates who have not applied yet can check the notification and apply online through the official website of Punjab Police at http://punjabpolice.gov.in/

Punjab Police SI recruitment 2021 vacancy details: Out of the 560 vacancies of the Sub Inspectors 87 vacancies are for District Police Cadre, 97 vacancies are for the post of Armed Police Cadre, 87 for the post of Intelligence Cadre, and 289 vacancies for the Investigation Cadre.

Punjab Police SI recruitment 2021 Age Limit: The candidates applying for the above-mentioned post should be between the age of 18 to 28 years.

Punjab Police SI Recruitment Application fee: The candidates from the General Category have to pay ₹1500 as application fee. Ex-Servicemen(ESM) of Punjab State only/Lineal Descendants of ESM have to pay ₹700 as application fee.

SC/ST of all States and Backward Classes of Punjab State only have to pay ₹900 as application fee. The candidates from the EWS category have to pay ₹900 as application fee.

Punjab Police SI recruitment 2021 selection process: Selection will be based on the computer-based test, document scrutiny, physical measurement test, and physical screening test. Both the physical measurement and the physical screening test will be evaluated.

Punjab Police SI recruitment 2021 How to apply

For the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in the District Police, Armed Police, Investigation cadres, and ‘Intelligence Officers' in the Punjab Police Intelligence cadre, there will be a Common Application Form. Candidates would be first required to fill a registration form followed by the Application Form, which in turn would to the fee payment gateway. Here is the direct link to register