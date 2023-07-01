Punjab & Sind Bank SO Recruitment 2023: Apply for 183 posts at punjabandsindbank.co.in
Punjab & Sind Bank will recruit for Specialist Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply at punjabandsindbank.co.in.
Punjab and Sind Bank has invited applications form Specialist Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of PSB at punjabandsindbank.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 183 posts in the organization.
The registration process was started on June 28 and will end on July 12, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- IT Officer: 24 posts
- Rajbhasha Officer: 2 posts
- Software Developer: 20 posts
- Law Manager: 6 posts
- Chartered Accountant: 33 posts
- IT Manager: 40 posts
- Security Officer: 11 posts
- Rajbhasha Officer: 5 posts
- Digital Manager: 2 posts
- Fore Officer: 6 posts
- Marketing or Relationship Manager: 17 posts
- Technical Officer: 1 post
- Risk Manager: 5 posts
- Fore Dealer: 2 posts
- Treasury Dealer: 2 posts
- Law Manager: 1 post
- Fore Officer: 2 posts
- Economist Officer: 2 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification available here. The age limit should be between 25 to 35 years of age.
Selection Process
The selection process comprises of written test, shortlisting of candidates and personal interaction/ interview. Those candidates who qualify the written examination will appear for the interview round.
Application Fees
The application fees for SC/ST/PWD candidates is ₹150/- + GST and for others is ₹850/- + GST as applicable. The payment of fees/ intimation charges through online mode and no other mode of payment is acceptable.