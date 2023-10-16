Railway Recruitment 2023: PLW to recruit 295 Apprentice posts, apply at plwindianrailways.gov.in

Patiala Locomotive Works has invited application for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of PLW at plwindianrailways.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 295 posts in the organization.

The registration process was started on October 9 and will end on October 31, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Electrician: 140 posts

Mechanic (Diesel): 40 posts

Machinist: 15 posts

Fitter: 75 posts

Welder: 25 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have passed 10+ 2 with minimum 50 percent of marks. The age limit should not be below 15 years of age.

Stipend

During first year of training the rate of stipend is ₹7000, in second year, ₹7700/- and in third year the rate of stipend is ₹8050/-.

Application Fees

All the candidates applying for the post will have to pay ₹100 as the processing fees. The processing fees should be paid through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of PLW.

