Rajasthan Police constable recruitment: Apply for 4588 vacancies from Nov 10

Published on Nov 05, 2021 04:48 PM IST
Rajasthan Police department has notified vacancies for the post of constables. The application process will begin on November 10 and the last date to fill the application form is December 3. Interested candidates can apply online through their SSO ID at sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Police recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 4588 vacancies.

Rajasthan Police recruitment application fee: Candidates from the General and creamy layer OBC category have to pay 500 as application fee. The application fee is 400 for the OBC Non-Creamy layer/ EWS/ SC/ST of Rajasthan. Candidates are advised to check more details on the notification given below.

Rajasthan Police recruitment selection process: Selection for the post of constable will be based on the written examination, Physical Efficiency Test, and Physical Standard Test.

Candidates facing issues to fill the application form can contact the helpline numbers at 9352323625 or 7340557555. Candidates can also email at recruitmenthelpdesk@rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates can check the detailed notification below

 

