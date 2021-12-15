Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RRB Group D Exam 2021: Application modification link activated, direct link here

RRB Group D Exam 2021 application modification link has been activated. Candidates can check the direct link below. 
Published on Dec 15, 2021 11:06 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Railway Recruitment Board has activated the application modification link for RRB Group D Exam 2021. The application modification link for uploading of photograph and/or signature and checking of application status is available on the official website of RRB Chandigarh on rrbcdg.gov.in. The modification link will remain active till December 26, 2021. 

As per the previous official notice, candidates whose applications have been rejected on the ground of invalid photograph and/ or signature will be given one last time opportunity to upload the photograph and/ or signature afresh. Candidates can also check their application status (accepted/ rejected) by filling their application registration number and date of birth. 

Direct Modification Link 

RRB Group D Exam 2021: How to make modifications 

To check the details, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of RRB Chandigarh on rrbcdg.gov.in.
  • Click on RRB Group D Exam 2021 modification link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your application status will be available.
  • If needed upload the new photograph and/ or signature as per the guidelines.
  • Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Board have advised the candidates whose applications have already been accepted to not apply again. 

