Education / Employment News / RRB NTPC Result 2021 Live: CBT 1 result declared, check cut offs, scores here
RRB NTPC Result 2021 Live: CBT 1 result declared, check cut offs, scores here

RRB NTPC Result 2021 Live Update: Result has been declared. The direct link to check result is available below. 
RRB NTPC Result 2021 Live Updates: Result declared
Updated on Jan 15, 2022 01:48 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Railway Recruitment Boards has declared RRB NTPC Result 2021. Candidates who have appeared for CBT 1 examination can check their results on the official site of regional RRBs. The examination was conducted from December 28, 2020 to July 31, 2021 across the country at various exam centres. 

The direct link to check result is available for each separate region. The links are available below for each region where the result has been released. 

Candidates who will qualify the CBT 1 examination will be eligible to appear for CBT 2 exam. The 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2) exam for the candidates who get shortlisted in CBT-1 is tentatively scheduled to be held from February 14-18, 2022. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 15 Jan 2022 01:48 PM

    RRB NTPC result: How to check 

    RRB NTPC result has been declared. Candidates can check the result by following these simple steps given below. 

    • Visit the concerned regional website of RRB. 
    • Click on the link for "RRB NTPC Result 2021" available on the homepage.
    • A PDF page or a login page will open.
    • Check the result and download the page. 
    • Keep a print out of the same for further need. 
  • Sat, 15 Jan 2022 01:25 PM

    RRB NTPC Patna Results 2021: Check result here 

    RRB NTPC Patna Results 2021 has been declared. The cut off marks and scores have been released by the Board. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result through the direct links given below. 

    Cut off List and Result

  • Sat, 15 Jan 2022 01:08 PM

    RRB NTPC Kolkata Results 2021 declared 

    RRB NTPC Kolkata Results 2021 has been declared. The Board has also released the cut off list. The cut off list has been released for various posts. Check the cut off list and result below. 

    Cut off List 

    Result 

  • Sat, 15 Jan 2022 12:57 PM

    RRB NTPC: CBT 1 exam conducted from December 28, 2020 to July 31, 2021

    RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam was conducted from December 28 to July 31, 2021. The examination was conducted across the country at various exam centres. 

  • Sat, 15 Jan 2022 12:50 PM

    RRB NTPC Cut Off released

    RRB has released the cut off list for NTPC. The cut off list is available for candidates on the official site of regional RRBs. 

  • Sat, 15 Jan 2022 12:46 PM

    RRB NTPC Result: CBT 2 exam to be conducted from February 14-18, 2022

    RRB NTPC result has been declared. CBT 2 exam will be conducted from February 14 to 18, 2022. 

  • Sat, 15 Jan 2022 12:36 PM

    RRB NTPC Result 2021 Declared: Regions where result is available 

    Many regions have already declared the RRB NTPC result. The regions where result is available are given below. 

    Ahmedabad

    Ajmer

    Bangalore 

    Bhubaneswar 

    Bilaspur

    Guwahati

    Kolkata

    Muzaffarpur 

    Patna 

    Secunderabad 

    Siliguri

     

  • Sat, 15 Jan 2022 12:28 PM

    RRB NTPC Result Live: Check result for RRB Ahmedabad 

    RRB Ahmedabad website has released RRB NTPC result. The direct link to check the result is given below. 

    Direct link to check result for RRB Ahmedabad 

  • Sat, 15 Jan 2022 12:23 PM

    RRB NTPC Result 2021: Declared 

    Railway Recruitment Boards have declared RRB NTPC result 2021. The link to check scores is available on the regional websites of RRBs. 

