RRB NTPC Result 2021 Live: CBT 1 result declared, check cut offs, scores here

Railway Recruitment Boards has declared RRB NTPC Result 2021. Candidates who have appeared for CBT 1 examination can check their results on the official site of regional RRBs. The examination was conducted from December 28, 2020 to July 31, 2021 across the country at various exam centres.

The direct link to check result is available for each separate region. The links are available below for each region where the result has been released.

Candidates who will qualify the CBT 1 examination will be eligible to appear for CBT 2 exam. The 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2) exam for the candidates who get shortlisted in CBT-1 is tentatively scheduled to be held from February 14-18, 2022.