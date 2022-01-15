RRB NTPC Result 2021 Live: CBT 1 result declared, check cut offs, scores here
Railway Recruitment Boards has declared RRB NTPC Result 2021. Candidates who have appeared for CBT 1 examination can check their results on the official site of regional RRBs. The examination was conducted from December 28, 2020 to July 31, 2021 across the country at various exam centres.
The direct link to check result is available for each separate region. The links are available below for each region where the result has been released.
Candidates who will qualify the CBT 1 examination will be eligible to appear for CBT 2 exam. The 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2) exam for the candidates who get shortlisted in CBT-1 is tentatively scheduled to be held from February 14-18, 2022.
Follow all the updates here:
RRB NTPC result: How to check
RRB NTPC result has been declared. Candidates can check the result by following these simple steps given below.
- Visit the concerned regional website of RRB.
- Click on the link for "RRB NTPC Result 2021" available on the homepage.
- A PDF page or a login page will open.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a print out of the same for further need.
RRB NTPC Patna Results 2021: Check result here
RRB NTPC Patna Results 2021 has been declared. The cut off marks and scores have been released by the Board. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result through the direct links given below.
RRB NTPC Kolkata Results 2021 declared
RRB NTPC Kolkata Results 2021 has been declared. The Board has also released the cut off list. The cut off list has been released for various posts. Check the cut off list and result below.
RRB NTPC: CBT 1 exam conducted from December 28, 2020 to July 31, 2021
RRB NTPC Cut Off released
RRB NTPC Result: CBT 2 exam to be conducted from February 14-18, 2022
RRB NTPC Result 2021 Declared: Regions where result is available
Many regions have already declared the RRB NTPC result. The regions where result is available are given below.
Ahmedabad
Ajmer
Bangalore
Bhubaneswar
Bilaspur
Guwahati
Kolkata
Muzaffarpur
Patna
Secunderabad
Siliguri
RRB NTPC Result Live: Check result for RRB Ahmedabad
RRB NTPC Result 2021: Declared
