The Railway Recruitment Board will close the registration process for RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 on July 29, 2026. Candidates who want to apply online can find the direct link through the official website of RRB Apply at rrbapply.gov.in.

RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: Last date today to apply for 6557 posts at rrbapply.gov.in, direct link here (Rajkumar)

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This recruitment drive will fill up 6557 posts in the organisation out of which 323 vacancies for Technician Grade-I Signal and 6234 vacancies for Technician Grade III.

The modification window will open on August 1 and will close on August 10, 2026. Candidates during this tenure can make changes in the application form that is submitted.

Direct link to apply for Technician posts

RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: How to apply

To apply for the post, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of RRB Apply at rrbapply.gov.in.

2. Click on RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

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5. Click on submit and fill the application form.

6. Make the payment of application fee.

7. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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The examination fee is ₹500/- for all candidates and ₹250/- for SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender, Minorities or Economically Backward Class (EBC) candidates. Online fee payment can be done only through internet banking, debit/credit cards, or UPI will be accepted. All applicable service charges shall be borne by the candidate.

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The selection process comprises of following stages- Computer Based Test (CBT), Document Verification (DV) and Medical examination. The exam duration is for 90 minutes and total questions asked is 100. There shall be negative marking @1/3rd marks for each wrong answer.

Minimum percentage of marks for eligibility in various communities: UR–40%, EWS–40%, OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)-30%, SC-30% and ST-25%. The marks scored in CBT shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for further stages of this recruitment process.

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Candidates will be shortlisted for Document Verification based on their marks and merit in the CBT for the respective Pay Levels. The number of shortlisted candidates will be equal to the number of vacancies.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.