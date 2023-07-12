RSMSSB Computor recruitment 2023 registration begins today for 583 posts

RSMSSB Computor Recruitment 2023: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will begin online registrations for direct recruitment to the Computor post today, July 12. Eligible candidates can submit their forms on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date to apply is August 10.

There are a total of 583 vacancies for the Computor post.

Educational qualification:

Graduation in either Mathematics, Statistics or Economics or certification of part-1 (ABC) from ISI Kolkata and O or higher level certification from DOEACC under the Department of Electronics, government of India or certification from NIELIT Delhi.

To check other accepted educational qualifications, click here.

Age limit:

A candidate who is at leas 18 years and not more than 40 years old as on January 1, 2024 can apply for these posts. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be applicable to reserved categories as per government rules.

Application fees: The application fee for general category, BC (creamy layer), and EBC (creamy layer) candidates is ₹600. For BC (non-creamy layer), EBC (non-creamy layer), EWS, SC, ST, and PwD category candidates, the application fee is ₹400.

The written examination for these posts is tentatively scheduled for October 14. Read the exam notification for further details.