RSMSSB Rajasthan CET 12th-level exam begins tomorrow, details here

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board, RSMSSB, is set to conduct the senior secondary or Class 12th level Common Eligibility Test (CET) from Tuesday, October 22. RSMSSB Rajasthan CET 12th-level exam will begin from October 22, 2024. (Karun Sharma/HT file)

The examination will be held for three days, that is, from October 22 to October 24.

Notably, candidates appearing in the examination must remember that the written examination will be held for 300 marks. They will be given three hours to take the test.

Additionally, the question paper will contain 150 questions. For each question, there will be five options – A, B, C, D and E and only one of the first four options will be the correct answer.

In case candidates do not want to attempt a question, s/he must fill the fifth option (option E) on the OMR sheet.

Also worth mentioning here, it is mandatory for candidates to carry their admit cards on the day of exam. In case candidates fail to do so, they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

Candidates can download the Rajasthan CET admit cards from rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in as well as recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

Here's how to download RSMSSB 12th CET admit card 2024

Visit the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the home page, click on the on admit card tab. Select the exam name. On the next page, click on ‘get admit card’ Enter your application number, date of birth and enter the displayed text. Submit the details and download your admit card.

It is to be mentioned here that RSMSSB CET is an eligibility test, and qualifying will not guarantee recruitment. The Recruitment examinations for various posts will be held separately for the CET-qualified candidates.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.