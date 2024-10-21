UPSC CDS I 2024 final results released at upsc.gov.in, 237 candidates make it to list

The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, has declared UPSC CDS I final results 2024 on Monday, October 21. Candidates who appeared for the Combined Defence Services exams can check the results on the official website at upsc.gov.in. UPSC CDS I 2024 final results have been released at upsc.gov.in.

Notably, a total of 237 candidates have been named for various defence courses including Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), and Air Force Academy.

As per the list, a total of 158 candidates have qualified for the IMA, 44 for INA, and 34 for Air Force Academy.

The commission wrote in its official notice, “The number of vacancies, as intimated by the Government is 100 for Indian Military Academy [including 13 vacancies reserved for NCC ‘C’ Certificates (Army Wing) holders], 32 for Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, Executive Branch (General Service)/Hydro[including 06 vacancies for NCC ‘C’ Certificate (Naval Wing) holders] and 32 for Air Force Academy, Hyderabad [03 vacancies are reserved for NCC ’C’ Certificate (AirWing) holders through NCC Special Entry].”

The UPSC further stated that it recommended 1954, 586 and 628 as qualified in the written test for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy, respectively. The number of candidates finally qualified is those after SSB test conducted by Army Head Quarters.

Following the declaration of the results, candidates need to forward their original certificates in support of Date of Birth/Educational qualification etc. along with attested photo copies to Army Headquarters /Naval Headquarters /Air Headquarters, as per their first choice.

As per the UPSC, the marks of the candidates will be available on the official website after declaration of final result of Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) for CDS I Exam 2024.

UPSC CDS I Final Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC CDS I Final Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new PDF page will open where candidates can check the roll numbers along with their names.

Download the page and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.