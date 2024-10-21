Menu Explore
Mega parent-teacher meeting in Punjab tomorrow, more than 20 lakh parents of students likely to attend

PTI |
Oct 21, 2024 06:13 PM IST

The mega parent-teacher meeting will be held at all the primary and upper-primary government schools across Punjab.

More than 20 lakh parents of students from around 20,000 government schools are expected to attend a mega parent-teacher meeting (PTA) in Punjab on Tuesday, state Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said on Monday.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann is scheduled to participate in the mega PTM to be held tomorrow in the state.(HT File)
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann is scheduled to participate in the mega PTM to be held tomorrow in the state.(HT File)

The PTM will facilitate meaningful dialogue between the educators and parents, enabling them to share feedback about the academic progress of the students, their behavioural patterns and overall development, both in and outside the school environment, Bains said.

The extensive exercise will be held at all the primary and upper-primary government schools across the state wherein teachers will share the September examination results with the parents and discuss individual performance, the minister said.

The parents will also get the opportunity to evaluate the facilities in the schools and voice their concerns and suggestions regarding their children's education, he added.

The minister also invited the parents to witness firsthand the transformative changes implemented in the state's education system, including the introduction of campus managers, enhanced security measures, modernised classrooms and laboratories, state-of-the-art playgrounds, transportation services, and the prestigious 'Schools of Eminence' programme.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is scheduled to participate in the mega event, Bains said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
