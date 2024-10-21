Application for 23 central government-sponsored scholarships ends on Oct 31, apply at NSP portal

The online application process for 23 scholarships sponsored by departments and ministries of the central government will close on October 31. Eligible and interested candidates can read the guidelines and apply online on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP), scholarships.gov.in. Application for 23 central government scholarships will end on October 31 (Representative image)

Department of School Education & Literacy

National Means cum Merit Scholarship

Department of Higher Education

Central Sector Scheme of Scholarships for College and University Students

University Grants Commission (UGC)

National Scholarship for Post Graduate Studies Ishan Uday Special Scholarship Scheme for NER

North Eastern Council(NEC), DoNER

Financial Support to the Students of NER for Higher Professional Courses(NEC merit scholarship)

Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities

Scholarship for Top Class Education for Students with Disabilities Post Matric Scholarship for Students with Disabilities Pre Matric Scholarship for Students with Disabilities

All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE)

AICTE- Swanath Scholarship Scheme (Technical Diploma) AICTE- Swanath Scholarship Scheme (Technical Degree) AICTE- Pragati Scholarship Scheme for Girl Students (Technical Degree) AICTE- Pragati Scholarship Scheme for Girl Students (Technical Diploma) AICTE- Saksham Scholarship Scheme for Specially Abled Students (Technical Diploma) AICTE- Saksham Scholarship Scheme for Specially Abled Students (Technical Degree)

Ministry of Tribal Affairs

National Fellowship And Scholarship for Higher Education Of ST Students

Ministry of Home Affairs

Prime Minister's Scholarship Scheme for Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles Prime Minister's Scholarship Scheme for Wards of States/UTs Police Personnel Martyred During Terror/Naxal Attacks

Ministry of Railways (Railway Board)

Prime Minister's Scholarship Scheme for Ministry of Railways

Department of Social Justice & Empowerment

Central Sector Scholarship of Top Class Education for SC Students

Ministry of Labour & Employment

Financial Assistance for Education to the Wards of Beedi/Cine/Iomc/Lsdm- Pre Matric Financial Assistance for Education To The Wards Of Beedi/Cine/Iomc/Lsdm- Post Matric

Department of Social Justice & Empowerment(Backward Classes)

PM Yasasvi Central Sector Scheme of Top Class Education in Schools for OBC, EBC and DNT students PM Yasasvi Central Sector Scheme of Top Class Education in College for OBC, EBC and DNT students

To check eligibility criteria, amount of scholarship and application link, visit the official website.