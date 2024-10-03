KCMET invites applications for the Mahindra All India Talent Scholarships 2024

The K. C. Mahindra Education Trust (KCMET) is inviting applications for its annual Mahindra All India Talent Scholarship (MAITS) 2024. To be eligible, the candidate should have passed SSC / HSC or equivalent examinations in the 10th / 12th standard with more than 60% marks. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Through the annual scholarship, KCMET aims to encourage and support students from low-income families who wish to pursue a job-oriented Diploma course from recognised Government Polytechnic Institutes in India.

About the scholarship:

A scholarship award of Rs. 10,000/- per annum is given to 550 students annually for a maximum period of 3 years.

Eligibility Criteria:

To be eligible, the candidate should have passed SSC / HSC or equivalent examinations in the 10th / 12th standard with more than 60% marks.

Candidate should have secured admission to a government or any other recognized Polytechnic Institute for a diploma course. This scholarship will only be given to candidates enrolling for the first year of their course, informed the trust.

Important dates:

For students in Delhi, the deadline to apply is October 6, 2024. Shortlisted applicants will be informed of the interview date and venue well in advance.

The K. C. Mahindra Education Trust has been awarding this scholarship since 1995. Till date, 12,390 students have been awarded this scholarship across India. A special preference is given to girls, children from lower income group families, differently abled children, and children of armed forces personnel or other Central Armed Police Forces while awarding the scholarship, mentioned the press release.

