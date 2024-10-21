India Post GDS 3rd merit list 2024 released at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, direct link here

India Post GDS 3rd Merit List 2024: India Post has released the third merit list for Gramik Dak Sevak engagement, 2024. Candidates who have applied for India Post GDS recruitment 2024 can check the third merit list on indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The direct link and other details are given below. India Post GDS 3rd merit list 2024 released at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in(Official website, screenshot)

The India Post merit list has been published for circles other than Maharashtra, Jharkhand and 48 other divisions of the organisation. Merit lists for these circles and divisions have been kept withheld in view of the election code of conduct. Here is the list of divisions where the third merit list has been withheld.

How to check India Post GDS 3rd merit list

Go to the official website of India Post GDS engagement at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Go to the candidates' corner and scroll down until you see the shortlisted candidates tab.

Click on the + button and select the name of your circle.

Open the list of shortlisted candidates.

Check your selection status using the registration number.

Here's the direct link

The first merit list for Gramik Dak Sevak vacancies was released in August. The second list was published in September, except for Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, due to the model code of conduct for Assembly elections. Merit lists for these states were released later.

India Post GDS 3rd Merit List: What's next for selected candidates?

These shortlisted candidates must get their documents verified through the Divisional Head mentioned against their registration numbers on or before November 4, 2024.

“The shortlisted candidates should report for verification along with originals and two sets of self-attested photocopies of all the relevant documents,” India Post said.

India Post aims to fill a total of 44,228 Gramik Dak Sevak vacancies at post offices across the country through this recruitment drive.

For further details, candidates can visit the official website of India Post GDS engagement, 2024.