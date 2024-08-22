India Post GDS merit list I out for all circles except Haryana and J&K, here's direct link and how to check

India Post has published the first merit list for Gramik Dak Sevak (GDS) engagement, 2024 for the remaining circles except Haryana and Jammu Kashmir. Candidates who have appeared for India Post GDS recruitment 2024 and wish to check the merit list can visit the official website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. India Post GDS result 2024 live updates Further details regarding the dates of the physical verification process will be shared with candidates through the registered mobile number via SMS.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“GDS Online Engagement Schedule, July 2024: List-I of Shortlisted Candidates Published for all Circles (Except Haryana & Jammu Kashmir as Model Code of Conduct is in Force at these states),” mentioned the official website.

Here's the direct link to check the merit list of the remaining circles that were released:

Direct Link for North Eastern Circle

Direct Link for Madhya Pradesh Circle

Direct Link for Himachal Pradesh Circle

Direct Link for Bihar Circle

Direct Link for Chattisgarh Circle

Direct Link for Uttar Pradesh Circle

Direct Link for Rajasthan Circle

Direct Link for Jharkhand Circle

Direct Link for Uttarakhand Circle

Candidates who have been shortlisted for the posts will have to appear for the physical verification process. Further details regarding the dates of the physical verification process will be shared with candidates through the registered mobile number via SMS.

Steps to check merit list I of India Post GDS 2024

· Visit the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

· Click on India Post GDS Merit List 2024 link available on the home page.

· A new page will open where candidates can check the list.

· Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 44228 Gramik Dak Sevak posts in the organisation across 23 postal circles nationwide. For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: India Post GDS 1st merit list out for 12 circles at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, how to check