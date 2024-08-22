India Post GDS Result 2024 Live: Merit list for 11 remaining circles soon on indiapostgdsonline.gov.in
India Post GDS Result 2024 Live: India Post is expected to release the first merit list for Gramik Dak Sevak or GDS recruitment 2024 soon. Once shared, candidates can check it on indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Previouslt, India Post released the GDS merit list 2024 for 12 circles: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and West Bengal and said that the merit lists for the remaining 11 circles will be shared soon....Read More
Next, the selected candidates need to aooear for document verification physically.
Through the recruitment drive, India Post will fill 44,228 Gramik Dak Sevak vacancies across its 23 postal circles.
India Post GDS Result 2024 Live: What's after the merit list is released
India Post GDS Result 2024 Live: Candidates who have been shortlisted in the first merit list have to get their documents verified through the Divisional Heads. In the case of candidates of the 12 circles where merit lists have been issued, they have to complete the document verification on or before September 3, 2024. They have to report for verification along with originals and two sets of self-attested photocopies of all the relevant documents.
India Post GDS Result 2024 Live: Merit list out for 12 circles
India Post GDS Result 2024 Live: The merit lists have been released for these 12 circles- Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and West Bengal.
India Post GDS Result 2024 Live: Where to check 1st merit list
India Post GDS Result 2024 Live: The first merit lists for Gramik Dak Sevak engagement 2024 can be checked on the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.