India Post GDS Result 2024 Live: Merit list for 11 remaining circles soon on indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Aug 22, 2024 9:59 AM IST

India Post GDS Result 2024 Live: Candidates who have been shortlisted in the first merit list have to get their documents verified through the Divisional Heads. In the case of candidates of the 12 circles where merit lists have been issued, they have to complete the document verification on or before September 3, 2024. They have to report for verification along with originals and two sets of self-attested photocopies of all the relevant documents.