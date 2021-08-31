SAI Recruitment 2021: Apply for 100 coach vacancies at Sports Authority of India

Sports Authority of India (SAI) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the appointment of Coaches on contract basis. Coaches will be recruited for an initial period of four years (subject to yearly performance evaluation). Coaches will be recruited for 21 sports disciplines.

The application forms are available on the official website of the SAI. The last date for submission of the application forms is October 15.

Candidates with Diploma in Coaching from SAI, NS NIS, or from any other recognised Indian/Foreign University who have won a medal in Olympic/World Championship or have participated in the Olympics twice and have international participation and have been received Dronacharya award are eligible for this post.

Candidates will be selected through interview including oral test for discipline specific knowledge.

“The list of eligible shortlisted candidates for interview along with date(s) and place of interview will be posted on SAI website,” candidates have been informed.