SAIL Recruitment 2023: Apply for 110 from November 20, check notice here

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has invited applications for Operator-cum-Technician, Operator-cum-Technician (Electrical Supervisor), and Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee) posts. The application process will commence on November 20 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is December 16. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at ailcareers.com.

SAIL Recruitment 2023: 110 vacancies for Operator-cum-Technician and Attendant-cum-Technician

SAIL Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 110 vacancies of which 20 vacancies are for the post of Operator-cum-Technician (Boiler Operator) (S-3), 10 vacancies are for the post of Operator-cum-Technician (Electrical Supervisor) (S-3) (For Mines only), and 80 vacancies are for the post of Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee).

SAIL Recruitment 2023 application fee:

Operator-cum-Technician post: The application fee is ₹500 for General/OBC/EWS candidates and ₹300 for SC/ST/PwBD/ESM/ Departmental candidates.

Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee): The application fee is ₹300 for General/OBC/EWS candidates and ₹100 for SC/ST/PwBD/ESM/ Departmental candidates.

SAIL Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official SAIL website at www.sail.co.in at

Next, go to the “Careers” page

Register and proceed with the application

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

Notification here