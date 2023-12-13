SBI CBO Recruitment 2023: Registration date extended till December 17, apply at sbi.co.in

State Bank of India, SBI has extended the SBI CBO Recruitment 2023 registration date. The last date to apply for Circle Based Officers posts is till December 17, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can do it through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

The registration process was started on November 22 and the last date was till December 12, 2023, which has been extended. A total of 5,280 vacancies of Circle Based Officers will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Direct link to register for SBI CBO Recruitment 2023

SBI CBO Recruitment 2023: How to register

To apply for the posts candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Click on SBI CBO Recruitment 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill the application form and make the payment of fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The selection process will have three stages: An online test (objective and descriptive), screening and interview.

The application fee of SBI CBO 2023 is ₹750 for general categories. There is no application fee for SC, ST and PwD candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.

