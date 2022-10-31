SBI Clerk admit card 2022 released at sbi.co.in, get link here

State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for the SBI Clerk preliminary examination 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the SBI’s career portal sbi.co.in/web/careers. Candidates can download the admit card till November 25.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Preliminary Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of November 2022 and Main Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of December 2022/January 2023.

This recruiting drive is being conducted to fill 5486 Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) positions.

Direct link to download the admit card

SBI Clerk 2022 Admit Card: Know how to download

Visit the official website of State Bank of India at sbi.co.in

On the homepage, look for the admit card link

Key in your log in details

Download and keep the copy of the same for future reference.