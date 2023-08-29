SBI Clerk, PO 2023 Live: Updates on SBI recruitment notifications
- SBI Clerk, PO Recruitment Notifications Live Updates: As per last year's trends, these notices are released in first and third weeks of September, respectively.
Notifications will mention number of vacancies, dates for application, exam, admit cards and other important information on eligibility, application process, etc.
Candidates can check details of these two recruitment drives in this live blog. When released, the two notifications will be shared here.
- Tue, 29 Aug 2023 11:55 AM
Eligibility criteria to apply for SBI PO 2023
- A graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification.
- Those who are in the year or semester of their graduation course can also apply provisionally. If called for interview, they have to produce proof of qualification.
- The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 to 30 years.
- Tue, 29 Aug 2023 11:51 AM
SBI Clerk, PO 2023: Number of vacancies last year
The number of SBI PO vacancies was 1,673 last year. For Clerk, it was 5,008.
- Tue, 29 Aug 2023 11:44 AM
Where to check SBI Clerk, PO notifications?
SBI PO and Clerk notifications, application forms will be issued on sbi.co.in. Use this link to check updates:
- Tue, 29 Aug 2023 11:29 AM
SBI Clerk, PO notifications 2023 awaited
Notifications of SBI Clerk and PO recruitment 2023 are awaited. Last year, these were released in September.