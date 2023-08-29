SBI Clerk, PO 2023 Live: Updates on SBI recruitment notifications

SBI Clerk, PO Recruitment Notifications Live Updates: State Bank of India will issue notifications for Clerk and Probationary Officer (SBI Clerk 2023 and SBI PO 2023) through its careers portal on sbi.co.in. As per last year's trends, these notices are released in first and third weeks of September, respectively.

SBI Clerk, PO notifications 2023 live updates(Mint/For representation )

Notifications will mention number of vacancies, dates for application, exam, admit cards and other important information on eligibility, application process, etc.

Candidates can check details of these two recruitment drives in this live blog. When released, the two notifications will be shared here.