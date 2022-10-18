SBI Clerk Prelims in November, how to download admit card from sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: The preliminary examination for Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in clerical cadre posts at State Bank of India (SBI) will be held in November, 2022.

Admit cards for the written examination will be uploaded on sbi.co.in or ibpsonline.ibps.in ahead of the exam. Candidates can download SBI Clerk admit card from the above mentioned website(s) using login details generated while submitting application forms.

The recruitment drive is for 5008 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) at State Bank Of India branches across the country.

The selection process will have on-line test (Preliminary & Main exam) and test of specified opted local language.

How to download SBI Clerk Prelims admit card

Go to the SBI careers portal or visit ibps.in. Click on the link to download SBI Clerk prelims admit card. Enter the required login details. Submit and download admit card.