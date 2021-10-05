Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Registration for 2056 posts begins today, apply here
employment news

SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Registration for 2056 posts begins today, apply here

Published on Oct 05, 2021 08:53 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

State Bank of India will begin the registration process for Probationary Officer posts from October 5 onwards. Candidates who are interested in the posts can apply online through the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 2056 posts in the organization. The last date to apply for the same is till October 25, 2021. 

The last date for printing your application is till November 9, 2021. Candidates having graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government are eligible to apply for the posts. The age limit should be between 21 to 30 years of age. 

Direct link to apply here 

SBI PO Recruitment 2021: How to apply 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in.
  • Click on Careers link and move to current openings link.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on SBI PO Recruitment link.
  • Enter the login details or registration details.
  • Fill in the application form and upload the documents.
  • Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

