State Bank of India has invited applications for Probationary Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SBI at sbi.bank.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1500 posts in the organisation.

SBI PO Recruitment 2026: Apply for 1500 posts at sbi.bank.in, direct link to register here

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The registration process commenced on June 18 and will close on July 8, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. Those who are in the Final Year/ Semester of their Graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 30.09.2026. Candidates having Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 30.09.2026. Candidates possessing qualifications such as Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant etc. would also be eligible.

Age Limit

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{{^usCountry}} The age limit should be between 21 years to 30 years as on April 1, 2026 i.e, candidates must have been born not later than 01.04.2005 and not earlier than 02.04.1996 (both days inclusive). Selection Process {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The age limit should be between 21 years to 30 years as on April 1, 2026 i.e, candidates must have been born not later than 01.04.2005 and not earlier than 02.04.1996 (both days inclusive). Selection Process {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The selection process will be done through 3 phase process- preliminary exam, main exam and interview. The preliminary exam will comprise of 100 questions of 100 marks. The exam duration is 1 hour. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The selection process will be done through 3 phase process- preliminary exam, main exam and interview. The preliminary exam will comprise of 100 questions of 100 marks. The exam duration is 1 hour. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Category wise merit list will be drawn on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in the Preliminary Examination. There will be no sectional cut-off in preliminary examination. Candidates numbering 10 times (approx.) of the numbers of vacancies in each category will be shortlisted for Main Examination from the top of above merit list. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Category wise merit list will be drawn on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in the Preliminary Examination. There will be no sectional cut-off in preliminary examination. Candidates numbering 10 times (approx.) of the numbers of vacancies in each category will be shortlisted for Main Examination from the top of above merit list. {{/usCountry}}

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There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, 1/4th of marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. if no answer is marked by candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹750/- for Unreserved / EWS/ OBC candidates and ‘Nil’ for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates. Application Fee once paid will not be refunded on any account nor can it be held in reserve for any other examination or selection.

How to Apply

1. Visit the official website of SBI.

2. Click on current opening link and a new page will open.

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3. Enter the SBI PO apply online link.

4. A new page will open and fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and your application is submitted.

7. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.

Detailed Notification Here

Direct link to apply here

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