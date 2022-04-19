SBI recruitment: 11 vacancies of specialist cadre officer on offer, details here

State Bank of India has invited applications for 11 vacancies of specialist cadre officer. The online application is underway and the last date for the submission of application form is May 4. Candidates can apply online through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

SBI recruitment vacancy details:

Vice President & Head (Contact Centre Transformation): 1 post

Senior Special Executive Program Manager Contact Centre: 04 posts

Senior Special Executive Customer experience, Training & Scripts Manager (Inbound & Outbound): 02 posts

Senior Special Executive Command Centre Manager: 03 posts.

Senior Special Executive- Dialler Operations (Outbound): 01 post.

SBI recruitment application fee: The application fees and intimation charges (non-refundable) is Rs750) for General/ OBC/EWS candidates. SC/ST/PWD candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of the State Bank of India at sbi.co.in.

On the homepage, click on the “Careers” option

Click on the “Current Openings” tab

Click on the Apply Online link

Register yourself

Fill the application form

Upload documents

Pay the application fees

Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification here.

