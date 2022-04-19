SBI recruitment: 11 vacancies of specialist cadre officer on offer, details here
State Bank of India has invited applications for 11 vacancies of specialist cadre officer. The online application is underway and the last date for the submission of application form is May 4. Candidates can apply online through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.
SBI recruitment vacancy details:
Vice President & Head (Contact Centre Transformation): 1 post
Senior Special Executive Program Manager Contact Centre: 04 posts
Senior Special Executive Customer experience, Training & Scripts Manager (Inbound & Outbound): 02 posts
Senior Special Executive Command Centre Manager: 03 posts.
Senior Special Executive- Dialler Operations (Outbound): 01 post.
SBI recruitment application fee: The application fees and intimation charges (non-refundable) is Rs750) for General/ OBC/EWS candidates. SC/ST/PWD candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.
SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Know how to apply
Visit the official website of the State Bank of India at sbi.co.in.
On the homepage, click on the “Careers” option
Click on the “Current Openings” tab
Click on the Apply Online link
Register yourself
Fill the application form
Upload documents
Pay the application fees
Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.
Interested candidates can check the detailed notification here.