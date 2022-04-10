SBI recruitment: Apply for the post of specialist cadre officer, details here

State Bank of India has invited applications for 8 vacancies of specialist cadre officer. The online application is underway and the last date for the submission of application form is April 28. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

SBI recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 8 vacancies out of which 2 vacancies are for the post of Manager (Performance Planning & Review), 4 vacancies are for the post of Advisor (Fraud Risk), and 2 vacancies are for the post of Senior Executive (Economist).

SBI recruitment application fee: The application fees and intimation charges (non-refundable) is Rs750) for General/ OBC/EWS candidates. SC/ST/PWD candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

SBI recruitment age limit: Candidates applying for the post of Advisor (Fraud Risk) should be below the age of 63 years.

The maximum age for the post of Senior Executive (Economist) should be 32 years as on March 1, 2022.

For the post of Manager (Performance Planning & Review) candidates should be between the age of 25 to 35 years.

SBI recruitment selection process: The selection process will be based on the shortlisting and interview except for the post of Senior Executive (Economist).

For the post Senior Executive (Economist) the selection will be based on the Shortlisting cum interaction.

