School of Planning and Architecture Recruitment 2022: Apply for 29 Faculty posts

School of Planning and Architecture has invited applications from candidates to apply for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of SPA at spa.ac.in. The last date to apply for the posts is within 21 days from the date of publication of advertisement in the employment news.

This recruitment drive will fill up 29 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Architecture: 6 posts

Building Engineering and Management: 1 Post

Landscape Architecture: 3 Posts

Housing: 2 Posts

Transport Planning: 3 Posts

Urban Design: 3 Posts

Physical Planning: 4 Posts

Industrial Design: 1 Post

Architectural Conservation: 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

The application fees should be ₹2500/- for general and OBC candidates. SC/ST/PWD/EWS category/ Women-fully exempted from payment of application fees.

Where to apply

The filled up application form should be sent to Registrar, School of Planning and Architecture, 4, Block B, Indraprastha Estate, New Delhi – 110002. More related details can be checked by candidates on the official site of SPA.

