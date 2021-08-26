Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SECL recruitment 2021: Apply for 196 posts of clerk grade-3, details here

SECL recruitment 2021:
UPDATED ON AUG 26, 2021 01:59 AM IST
SECL recruitment 2021: South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) has invited applications to fill up posts of clerk grade-3. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the mentioned posts and sample application form can be downloaded through the official site of SECL on www.secl-cil.in. The last date for submission of application forms is September 16, 2021.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 196 posts of clerk grade-3 (General clerical cadre).

Eligibility criteria for clerk grade-3:

Candidates should have passed matriculation or equivalent examinations from any recognised Board of Education and have three years service in company, as on October 24, 2021.

Selection process:

As per the notification, the selection will be made on the basis of marks obtained from written test, computer proficiency test and qualification. The written test will carry 60 marks, while computer proficiency test will carry 30 marks and qualification will carry 10 marks.

Detailed Notification

