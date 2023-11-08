Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SECR Recruitment 2023: Apply for 46 posts against sports quota at secr.indianrailways.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 08, 2023 02:07 PM IST

SECR will recruit candidates against sports quota. Eligible candidates can apply at secr.indianrailways.gov.in.

South East Central Railway, SECR has invited applications for sports persons to apply against sports quota. Candidates who want to apply for the post can do it through the official website of SECR at secr.indianrailways.gov.in. The last date to apply is till November 13, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 40 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification available here.

The age limit should be between 18 years to 25 years of age as on January 1, 2024.

Selection Process

All eligible candidates will be called for trail and after trail, only the fit candidates (securing 25 or more, out of 40 marks) shall be assessed for net stage of recruitment.

Application Fees

The application fees is 500/-, with a provision of refunding 400/- to those who are found eligible as per notification and actually appear in the trail. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD/ Women and other categories will have to pay 250/- as application fees. The payment can be made by using Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking etc. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SECR.

