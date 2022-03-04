SIDBI recruitment 2022: 100 vacancies for Assistant Manager posts on offer

The application process to fill 100 vacancies of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ in General Stream in Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) will begun on March 4. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SIDBI at www.sidbi.in till March 24.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Th online examination will be held on April 16 and tentative schedule for interview is May 2022.

SIDBI recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 100 vacancies, out of which, 43 vacancies are for the unreserved category, 16 vacancies are for SC category, 7 vacancies are for the SC category, 24 vacancies are for OBC category and 10 vacancies are for the EWS category.

SIDBI recruitment 2022 age limit: Candidates should be between the age of 21 years to 28 years.

SIDBI recruitment application fee: The application processing fee for SC/ST/PwBD candidates would be ₹175 while candidates from the unreserved category will pay ₹1100. Staff candidates are not required to pay the fee.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SIDBI recruitment 2022 eligibility criteria: Candidates should possess Bachelors’ Degree in Law or Bachelors’ Degree in Engineering (Preferably Civil / Electrical / Mechanical) or Master’s Degree in any discipline (Preferably from Commerce/Economics/Management subject) from an institute / University recognized by the University Grant Commission (UGC) / Central Government OR CA / CS / CWA / CFA OR Ph.D from Institutions recognized by GOI/UGC. The candidate must have scored minimum 60% marks or first class (55% or Second class, in case of SC/ST), in aggregate in any of the above indicated qualifications.

SIDBI recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website of SIDBI at sidbi.in

On the homepage, click on “Careers” tab

Click on “SIDBI invites Applications for Recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘A’– General Stream”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Now click on “Click here to apply online” and proceed with application process

Fill up the application details, pay the fee and submit the form

Take a printout for future reference.

Notification below:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON