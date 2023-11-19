SIDBI recruitment 2023: Apply for 50 Assistant Manager posts till Nov 28

Small Industries Development Bank(SIDBI) has invited applications for the post of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ (General Stream). The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is November 28. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at sidbi.in. SIDBI recruitment 2023: Apply online for Assistant Manager vacancies

SIDBI recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 50 vacancies for the post of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ (General Stream).

SIDBI recruitment 2023 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 30 years.

SIDBI recruitment 2023 selection process: The selection of the candidates will be based on the Group Discussion and Interview.

SIDBI recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹1,100 for General, OBCs and EWS candidates. For SC / ST / PwBD candidates the application fee is ₹175.

Direct link to apply

SIDBI recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.sidbi.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on the “SIDBI invites Applications for Recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘A’– General Stream - 2023”

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take print for future reference.