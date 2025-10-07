Sikkim announces DA hike for its employees, pensioners
The Sikkim government on Tuesday announced a hike in the dearness allowance (DA) for its employees and pensioners.
Updated on: Oct 7, 2025 5:36 PM IST
PTI
Employees and pensioners drawing pay in the pre-revised basic pay structure will get an additional 6 per cent DA and DR (dearness relief), respectively, according to a notification issued by the Finance Department.
With this hike, their DA and DR will rise to 252 per cent, it said.