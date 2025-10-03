WACE in India: Western Australian curriculum offers affordable global education

WACE in India: For parents comparing global school pathways, affordability, recognition, and holistic learning have become key concerns. The Western Australian Certificate of Education (WACE), which has entered India’s school system as an alternative to IB and Cambridge, seeks to address these needs with government accountability and AIU recognition. For parents comparing global school pathways, affordability, recognition, and holistic learning have become key concerns. (Representative image) (Shutterstock)

HT Digital spoke to leading voices behind WACE’s rollout in India. Experts included Syed Sultan Ahmed, Chairperson of The Association of International Schools of India (TAISI) and Advisor to WACE India on International Curriculum Integration; Pauline White, Board Chair of the School Curriculum and Standards Authority (SCSA), Government of Western Australia; Angelique Smith, Principal Consultant at SCSA; Pidet Sen, Founder of Western Australian Certification International (WACI) and MD of SpringBoard4Education; and Faiza Mirza, WACE India team member.

So how does WACE compare, and why does it matter for Indian families? Here’s what the experts told HT Digital:

Learning in the AI Era “The purpose of education is to create a generation that learns to learn rather than believing learning has an end,” says Syed Sultan Ahmed, who also pioneered School Cinema. In an AI-driven world, he stresses, adaptability and human connection are vital.

Adding the Australian perspective, Pauline White explains that early years in WACE focus on developmental stages rather than exams: “Testing comes much later—early learning is about growth through stages, not stress.”

HT Interview: Why cracking top Indian law schools is harder than IIT — and worth it Why WACE Stands Out Unlike IB or Cambridge, WACE is a government-run curriculum. “Every student in a WACE school is registered with the Government of Western Australia and issued a government ID. The emphasis is on accountability and quality, not profit,” notes Ahmed.

Pidet Sen explains: “WACE runs from kindergarten through Year 12, with the official certificate awarded at Year 12. WACI works with partner schools in India to ensure full compliance with the Western Australian system.”

Costs and Accessibility Affordability is a big factor for Indian families. Ahmed points out: “A full set of WACE Grade 12 exams costs around Rs. 50,000, compared to Rs. 75,000 per subject for Cambridge, and even higher for IB.”

Pidet Sen adds: “On average, WACE is 80% cheaper than IB. Schools don’t need to buy expensive extras—resources and support are included, which opens doors for Tier-2 and Tier-3 schools.”

Teacher Training and Support Angelique Smith highlights the focus on teacher capacity: “We upskill teachers through regular training, mentoring, and visits by Australian consultants. Ongoing online support ensures teachers are confident, and schools are never left alone.”

Pidet Sen adds that each partner school has a consultant to guide both leadership and teachers, ensuring quality across academics and management.

How to prepare for JEE in 3 months : A strategic approach Scholarships and Global Pathways To support Indian students, SpringBoard4Education has launched the Springboard Western Australia Scholarship. Pidet Sen explains: “We are offering fully funded scholarships for two Indian students to study at Western Australian universities, covering tuition, travel, and living costs. More scholarships will follow.”

The ATAR (Australian Tertiary Admission Rank) ensures global portability. “WACE graduates have gone on to Harvard, Oxford, Cambridge, and German universities,” says White. AIU recognition also allows students to pursue higher education in India and sit for exams like NEET and JEE.

A Good Fit for NEP 2020 The Indian National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 calls for holistic, flexible, and multidisciplinary learning. “We are not here to replace India’s system but to complement it,” says Pidet Sen.

Smith adds: “Australia is keen to build stronger education partnerships with Asian neighbours. Aligning WACE with NEP 2020 ensures India’s vision is respected.”

Faiza notes that parents are increasingly looking for a balanced curriculum—one that builds academic strength along with creativity, emotional intelligence, and adaptability. “That’s what WACE offers,” she says.

Beyond Books: Sports, Arts and Values Holistic learning is a cornerstone of WACE. “Australia excels in integrating sports, performing arts, and life skills into schooling,” says Ahmed. “The curriculum is designed to develop resilience, empathy, and adaptability along with academic success.”

America’s elite universities have lost their way Key Takeaways for Parents as per experts For Indian families, WACE offers:

Government accountability: Direct oversight by Western Australia’s education authority.

Affordable global education: Much cheaper than IB and Cambridge.

University pathways: Recognised in India and globally.

Support systems: Built-in teacher training and mentoring.

Scholarships: Opportunities for higher education in Australia.

“Education is not just about the first job at 18, but about preparing students for their careers at 45,” says Pauline White. “Skills, adaptability, and character matter as much as knowledge.”